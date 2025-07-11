Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTTR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,516 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $80.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.62. Otter Tail Corporation has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 22.37%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

