Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.40.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.91. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 186,087 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $3,696,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

