Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,603 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Plexus worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Plexus Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,518.73. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,305.26. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.