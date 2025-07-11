Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,741,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 247,065 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

