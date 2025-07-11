Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,519,693.30. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNEX

StoneX Group Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.