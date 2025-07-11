Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,007 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $40,027,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN opened at $54.85 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

