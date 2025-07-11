Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $460,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $324,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $217,906,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

