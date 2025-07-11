Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

