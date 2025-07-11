Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,164,000 after buying an additional 214,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after buying an additional 5,574,342 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

