Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 16,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

