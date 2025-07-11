Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $277,930. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The business had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.