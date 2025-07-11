Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.