Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.18 Million Stake in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Trustmark worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trustmark by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after buying an additional 1,115,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Trustmark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

