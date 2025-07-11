Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.3%

FYBR stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.