Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,885 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

