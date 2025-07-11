Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,525,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

