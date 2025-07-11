Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $18,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,908,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,260,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,855,000 after acquiring an additional 327,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Avista’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

