Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of AdaptHealth worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,236,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 969,408 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

