Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of StepStone Group worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 27,697 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,663,481.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,800. The trade was a 25.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,144 shares of company stock valued at $24,154,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $60.19 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

