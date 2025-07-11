Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,335 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Arcosa worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arcosa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,495,000 after acquiring an additional 70,919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $15,919,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arcosa by 267.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.58%.

In other Arcosa news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

