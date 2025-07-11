Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BRX opened at $25.61 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

