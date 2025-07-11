Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $356.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day moving average is $327.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.01 and a 52-week high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,974.08. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

