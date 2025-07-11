Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

