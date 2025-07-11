Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,659 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.65.

Shares of ON opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

