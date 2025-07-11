Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 359,137 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

