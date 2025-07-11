Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $427.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $385.44 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

