Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

