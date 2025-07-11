Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 554 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after buying an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after acquiring an additional 571,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after buying an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $176,123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

