Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $87,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,841,000 after acquiring an additional 289,924 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24,164.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,415,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205,121 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,517,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $290.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.20. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.96 and a 12-month high of $295.52.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.