Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

RRX opened at $151.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

