Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,401 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $81,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SEA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $149.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 1.60. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.