Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,821 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.16.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ STX opened at $144.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.86. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. The trade was a 41.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

