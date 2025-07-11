SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $87,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,778,072.24. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $94.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

