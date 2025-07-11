Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,018,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,944,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 311,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.89 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

