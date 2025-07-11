SK Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

