Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $97.66 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

