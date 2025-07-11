Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 157,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $234,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 619,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $256,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $276.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $282.99.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

