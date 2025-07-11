Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,114 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affirm were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Affirm by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,747,000 after buying an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Affirm by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after buying an additional 538,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $68.54 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -326.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

