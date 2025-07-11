Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

