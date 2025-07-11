Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,228 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,286,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,192,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,908,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Popular by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,418,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 515,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,362,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,192,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $52,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Barclays increased their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Popular stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

