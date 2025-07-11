Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,544,000 after buying an additional 130,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after buying an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,664,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

