Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Veritas raised shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

