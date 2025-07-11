Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Cut by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Textron were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Textron alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $85.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.