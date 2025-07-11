Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of TRI opened at $201.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $202.33.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

