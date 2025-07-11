Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,657,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 59.6% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares in the company, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.