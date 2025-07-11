TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,508 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 444,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.16 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

