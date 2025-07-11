UBS Group Boosts Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target to $20.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.95. Perimeter Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 32,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,144.40. The trade was a 31.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,021. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 249,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

