UBS Group Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $99.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. Westlake has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 732.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 993,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,865,000 after purchasing an additional 873,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 983,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,093 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.