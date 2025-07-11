UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,051,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,112,000 after purchasing an additional 132,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $108.49 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.47.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.