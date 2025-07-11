Union Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 243,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,657,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1%

AMZN opened at $222.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.